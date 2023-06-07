Parts of the island to receive heavy rains of about 100mm today

Parts of the island to receive heavy rains of about 100mm today

June 7, 2023   06:21 am

The Department of Meteorology says showers or thundershowers are possible at times in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

According to today’s weather forecast, fairly heavy showers of about 100mm are expected at some places in the Sabaragamuwa Province and in Galle, Matara and Kalutara districts.

Meanwhile, several spells of showers will occur in the North-Western province.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva and Central provinces and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the evening or night.

Strong winds of about 40-45 kmph can be expected at times in Northern and North-Central provinces and in Hambantota, Puttalam and Trincomalee districts.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly over sea area around the island and speed will be 25-35 kmph.    

The wind speed may increase up to 50-55 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankesanturai and from Hambantota to Pottuvil. The wind speed may increase up to 40-45 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankesanturai and from Hambantota to Pottuvil will be rough at times. The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle will be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

Certain clauses of proposed Anti-Corruption Bill inconsistent with constitution, SC determines (English)

Certain clauses of proposed Anti-Corruption Bill inconsistent with constitution, SC determines (English)

Inclement weather affects parts of the island; heavy rains expected to continue (English)

Inclement weather affects parts of the island; heavy rains expected to continue (English)

Prices of 60 essential drugs to be slashed from June 15 (English)

Prices of 60 essential drugs to be slashed from June 15 (English)

Top U.S Treasury official holds talks on Sri Lanka's energy sector reforms & IMF commitments (English)

Top U.S Treasury official holds talks on Sri Lanka's energy sector reforms & IMF commitments (English)

Group of drunk Excise officers assault head chef of One Galle Face mall restaurant

Group of drunk Excise officers assault head chef of One Galle Face mall restaurant

Minor tremor of magnitude 2.0 jolts Gampola

Minor tremor of magnitude 2.0 jolts Gampola

Gajendrakumars foreign travels temporarily barred, asked to appear before police

Gajendrakumars foreign travels temporarily barred, asked to appear before police