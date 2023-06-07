Global sovereign debt roundtable to hold third meeting on June 9 - sources
File Photo.

Global sovereign debt roundtable to hold third meeting on June 9 - sources

June 7, 2023   07:09 am

LONDON (Reuters) - The global sovereign debt roundtable will meet on Friday to focus on technical talks aimed at discussing issues such as arrears and comparability of treatment for countries in default such as Sri Lanka, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

This would be the third encounter for the group that includes representatives of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank and current Group of 20 (G20) major economies leader India after one in Bengaluru in February followed by an April meeting in Washington, during the IMF-World Bank spring meetings.

The initiative was formally launched late last year amid continued delays in securing debt treatment for countries in default such as Zambia, Ghana and Sri Lanka, that are in talks with a wide variety of stakeholders like the Paris Club, India and China - the world’s largest bilateral creditor.

As part of the technical talks, the latest meeting will focus on cut-off dates, one of the sources said, as consensus is needed on the starting date from which new loans are excluded from a restructuring.

The sources, who did not specify who would participate in the Friday meeting, declined to be named because the talks are private.

The IMF and World Bank did not respond to requests for comment.

Bilateral creditors representatives participated in previous meetings, as well as government officials from countries that have requested debt treatments under the G20 Common Framework. Some private sector creditors have also been part of the talks in both Bengaluru and Washington.

Source: Reuters

--Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

Certain clauses of proposed Anti-Corruption Bill inconsistent with constitution, SC determines (English)

Certain clauses of proposed Anti-Corruption Bill inconsistent with constitution, SC determines (English)

Inclement weather affects parts of the island; heavy rains expected to continue (English)

Inclement weather affects parts of the island; heavy rains expected to continue (English)

Prices of 60 essential drugs to be slashed from June 15 (English)

Prices of 60 essential drugs to be slashed from June 15 (English)

Top U.S Treasury official holds talks on Sri Lanka's energy sector reforms & IMF commitments (English)

Top U.S Treasury official holds talks on Sri Lanka's energy sector reforms & IMF commitments (English)

Group of drunk Excise officers assault head chef of One Galle Face mall restaurant

Group of drunk Excise officers assault head chef of One Galle Face mall restaurant

Minor tremor of magnitude 2.0 jolts Gampola

Minor tremor of magnitude 2.0 jolts Gampola

Gajendrakumars foreign travels temporarily barred, asked to appear before police

Gajendrakumars foreign travels temporarily barred, asked to appear before police