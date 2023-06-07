India-Sri Lanka grid connection to be implemented by 2030

India-Sri Lanka grid connection to be implemented by 2030

June 7, 2023   10:08 am

The government has decided to fast-track the implementation of the India-Sri Lanka grid connection, according to Power & Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera.

As regional energy integration had been under discussion for more than two decades, the government has made it a priority to implement the India-Sri Lanka grid connection by 2030, the lawmaker stated taking to Twitter.

He said the World Bank has been assisting the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) to understand the technical requirements and business models to implement the project.

The plans related to energy integration and renewable energy development were meanwhile discussed with the World Bank Director of Regional Integration, Cecile Fruman and the Country Manager, Chiyo Kanda on Tuesday (June 06).

