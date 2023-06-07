Expert committee to review draft Bills on gender equality, women empowerment

Expert committee to review draft Bills on gender equality, women empowerment

June 7, 2023   11:06 am

The Women Parliamentarians’ Caucus recently reviewed the progress of the draft Bills on gender equality & empowerment of women and the establishment of a national commission on women in collaboration with the relevant stakeholders.

During the meeting, the chairperson of the caucus Dr. Sudarshini Fernandopulle Fernandopulle requested the formation of an expert committee for the purpose of reviewing the progress of the draft Bills.

Accordingly, an expert committee, headed by the Secretary to the Ministry of Women, Child Affairs and Social Empowerment, was formed.

Dr. Rose Wijeyesekera, Prof. Wasantha Seneviratne, Dr. Ramani Jayasundere, Dr.Wijaya Jayatilaka, Dr. Lakshman Senanayake and Udeni Thewarapperuma serve as the members of the said committee.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.06.07

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.06.07

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.06.07

Certain clauses of proposed Anti-Corruption Bill inconsistent with constitution, SC determines (English)

Certain clauses of proposed Anti-Corruption Bill inconsistent with constitution, SC determines (English)

Inclement weather affects parts of the island; heavy rains expected to continue (English)

Inclement weather affects parts of the island; heavy rains expected to continue (English)

Prices of 60 essential drugs to be slashed from June 15 (English)

Prices of 60 essential drugs to be slashed from June 15 (English)

Top U.S Treasury official holds talks on Sri Lanka's energy sector reforms & IMF commitments (English)

Top U.S Treasury official holds talks on Sri Lanka's energy sector reforms & IMF commitments (English)

Group of drunk Excise officers assault head chef of One Galle Face mall restaurant

Group of drunk Excise officers assault head chef of One Galle Face mall restaurant

Minor tremor of magnitude 2.0 jolts Gampola

Minor tremor of magnitude 2.0 jolts Gampola

Gajendrakumars foreign travels temporarily barred, asked to appear before police

Gajendrakumars foreign travels temporarily barred, asked to appear before police