Expert committee to review draft Bills on gender equality, women empowerment

The Women Parliamentarians’ Caucus recently reviewed the progress of the draft Bills on gender equality & empowerment of women and the establishment of a national commission on women in collaboration with the relevant stakeholders.

During the meeting, the chairperson of the caucus Dr. Sudarshini Fernandopulle Fernandopulle requested the formation of an expert committee for the purpose of reviewing the progress of the draft Bills.

Accordingly, an expert committee, headed by the Secretary to the Ministry of Women, Child Affairs and Social Empowerment, was formed.

Dr. Rose Wijeyesekera, Prof. Wasantha Seneviratne, Dr. Ramani Jayasundere, Dr.Wijaya Jayatilaka, Dr. Lakshman Senanayake and Udeni Thewarapperuma serve as the members of the said committee.