Four injured in fire at restaurant in Galaha

June 7, 2023   11:42 am

Four individuals have been injured in a sudden fire that broke out inside a restaurant in the Deltota area of Galaha.

Police mentioned that the fire had erupted while the chefs were cooking inside the establishment.

The four individuals, who are employees of the restaurant, sustained injuries during their attempt to douse the flames.

They have been admitted to the Galaha Regional Hospital while one of them was later referred to the Kandy Teaching Hospital for further treatment.

However, the hospital sources revealed that the injured are not in a critical condition.

Police suspect that the fire was caused by a gas leak.

