Nathasha Edirisooriya and Bruno Divakara further remanded

Nathasha Edirisooriya and Bruno Divakara further remanded

June 7, 2023   12:07 pm

Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court has ordered the stand-up comedian Nathasha Edirisooriya and the owner of the YouTube channel ‘SL VLOG’ Bruno Divakara to be remanded in custody until June 21, 2023.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested the ‘SL VLOG’ owner on May 31, after grilling him for more than 08 hours over the recent controversial comments of the stand-up comedian.
                
Divakara was brought in for questioning as the video of concern, which had gone viral across social media platforms, was initially published on the YouTube channel of ‘SL VLOG’.

Meanwhile, Edirisooriya was arrested by the CID on May 28 at the Katunayake Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA), while trying to fly out of the country.

She had landed herself in hot water over certain remarks she had made, allegedly insulting multiple religions during her segment at a recent stand-up comedy show hosted at a leading school in Colombo.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.06.07

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.06.07

Certain clauses of proposed Anti-Corruption Bill inconsistent with constitution, SC determines (English)

Certain clauses of proposed Anti-Corruption Bill inconsistent with constitution, SC determines (English)

Inclement weather affects parts of the island; heavy rains expected to continue (English)

Inclement weather affects parts of the island; heavy rains expected to continue (English)

Prices of 60 essential drugs to be slashed from June 15 (English)

Prices of 60 essential drugs to be slashed from June 15 (English)

Top U.S Treasury official holds talks on Sri Lanka's energy sector reforms & IMF commitments (English)

Top U.S Treasury official holds talks on Sri Lanka's energy sector reforms & IMF commitments (English)

Group of drunk Excise officers assault head chef of One Galle Face mall restaurant

Group of drunk Excise officers assault head chef of One Galle Face mall restaurant

Minor tremor of magnitude 2.0 jolts Gampola

Minor tremor of magnitude 2.0 jolts Gampola