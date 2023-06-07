Nathasha Edirisooriya and Bruno Divakara further remanded

Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court has ordered the stand-up comedian Nathasha Edirisooriya and the owner of the YouTube channel ‘SL VLOG’ Bruno Divakara to be remanded in custody until June 21, 2023.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested the ‘SL VLOG’ owner on May 31, after grilling him for more than 08 hours over the recent controversial comments of the stand-up comedian.



Divakara was brought in for questioning as the video of concern, which had gone viral across social media platforms, was initially published on the YouTube channel of ‘SL VLOG’.

Meanwhile, Edirisooriya was arrested by the CID on May 28 at the Katunayake Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA), while trying to fly out of the country.

She had landed herself in hot water over certain remarks she had made, allegedly insulting multiple religions during her segment at a recent stand-up comedy show hosted at a leading school in Colombo.