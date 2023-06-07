Ven. Rajangane Saddharathana Thero further remanded

Ven. Rajangane Saddharathana Thero, who was arrested over his controversial remarks, has been further remanded until June 21 on the orders of Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court.

The order was given by Magistrate Thilina Gamage after taking into account the submissions made by the Criminal Investigation Department and the defence attorneys.

The Criminal Investigation Department arrested Saddharathana Thero in Srawasthipura of Anuradhapura on May 28 for making statements that could disrupt religious harmony in the country.

The arrest was made based on the probes into a complaint filed by Ven. Pahiyangala Ananda Sagara Thero.

Saddharathana Thero was later placed behind bars on remand until today after being produced before the court.