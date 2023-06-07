Ven. Rajangane Saddharathana Thero further remanded

Ven. Rajangane Saddharathana Thero further remanded

June 7, 2023   12:52 pm

Ven. Rajangane Saddharathana Thero, who was arrested over his controversial remarks, has been further remanded until June 21 on the orders of Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court.

The order was given by Magistrate Thilina Gamage after taking into account the submissions made by the Criminal Investigation Department and the defence attorneys.

The Criminal Investigation Department arrested Saddharathana Thero in Srawasthipura of Anuradhapura on May 28 for making statements that could disrupt religious harmony in the country.

The arrest was made based on the probes into a complaint filed by Ven. Pahiyangala Ananda Sagara Thero.

Saddharathana Thero was later placed behind bars on remand until today after being produced before the court.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.06.07

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.06.07

Certain clauses of proposed Anti-Corruption Bill inconsistent with constitution, SC determines (English)

Certain clauses of proposed Anti-Corruption Bill inconsistent with constitution, SC determines (English)

Inclement weather affects parts of the island; heavy rains expected to continue (English)

Inclement weather affects parts of the island; heavy rains expected to continue (English)

Prices of 60 essential drugs to be slashed from June 15 (English)

Prices of 60 essential drugs to be slashed from June 15 (English)

Top U.S Treasury official holds talks on Sri Lanka's energy sector reforms & IMF commitments (English)

Top U.S Treasury official holds talks on Sri Lanka's energy sector reforms & IMF commitments (English)

Group of drunk Excise officers assault head chef of One Galle Face mall restaurant

Group of drunk Excise officers assault head chef of One Galle Face mall restaurant

Minor tremor of magnitude 2.0 jolts Gampola

Minor tremor of magnitude 2.0 jolts Gampola