Strict action to be taken against Excise Dept. officials over assault

The Excise Department has decided to take strict action against a group of its officers who had allegedly gotten involved in a dispute at a restaurant located inside the One Galle Face Mall.

Speaking at a media briefing this morning (07 June), Commissioner of Excise and Spokesman for the Department Kapila Kumarasinghe stated that measures are currently underway to conduct an expedited investigation into the matter, and identify those involved and responsible for the heated situation, after which strict action such as a suspension from work, or another suitable punishment, will be served.

Kumarasinghe further confirmed that the group of 15 belonged to the Narcotic Unit of the Excise Department, and had been drunk at the time of the incident.

Further investigations into the matter are underway by the Fort Police, Police Spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa said, adding that statements are being recorded from all concerned parties.

On 05 June, the group in question had allegedly gotten involved in a dispute at a restaurant inside the mall, brutally assaulting the Head Chef of the said restaurant, who was later admitted to the Colombo National Hospital together with an Excise official who had also sustained injuries in the altercation.