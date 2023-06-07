PS Secretary arrested for soliciting Rs. 50,000 bribe

The Secretary of the Sooriyawewa Pradheshiya Sabha (PS) has been arrested for soliciting a bribe of Rs. 50,000.

Accordingly, the suspect was arrested by officers of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) while accepting the bribe to return a sum of Rs. 2.4 million owed to an individual who had paid the relevant amount as a ‘tax’ for his marketplace in Sooriyawewa.

As the fee had been paid at a time during which COVID-19 remained a concern, the individual had asked that a cheque be issued under his name for Rs. 2.4 million, for which, in return, the PS Secretary demanded Rs. 50,000.

The suspect is due to be produced before the Hambantota Magistrate’s Court, Police said.