Court order issued over FSP protest planned in Colombo

June 7, 2023   03:07 pm

The Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court has issued an order on Duminda Nagamuwa and Lahiru Weerasekara of the Frontline Socialist Party (FSP) and 10 others regarding a protest planned in Colombo.

Accordingly, they have been prevented from leading a protest demonstration while inconveniencing pedestrians, vehicular traffic around the Colombo National Hospital, Dean’s Road and T.B. Jayah Mawatha, obstructing the Fire Brigade, ambulances etc. and all schools in the area, the police said.

The order has been issued following a request made by Fort Police.

Earlier today (June 07), the Fort Magistrate’s Court also issued a restraining order preventing 13 individuals including the Inter-University Students’ Federation (IUSF) Convenor Madushan Chandrajith, Convenor of the Inter-University Bikkhu’s Federation (IUBF) Ven. Galwewa Siridhamma Thero, Duminda Nagamuwa and Lahiru Weerasekara of the Frontline Socialist Party from holding protests while inconveniencing pedestrians and vehicular movement.

The order also prevents the protesters from entering the President’s Office, the President’s House, the Finance Ministry and the Galle Face area, according to the police.

 

