U.S. reaffirms support for Sri Lankas economic challenges, structural reforms

June 7, 2023   03:15 pm

U.S. Department of the Treasury Deputy Assistant Secretary for Asia Robert Kaproth concluded his official visit to Sri Lanka during which he met with U.S. Ambassador in Colombo, Julie Chung and a wide range of Sri Lankan officials.

Kaproth’s visit from June 05-06 focused on gaining a clear understanding of Sri Lanka’s latest macroeconomic and financial conditions and outlook.

During the visit, the Ambassador and Treasury official called on President Ranil Wickremesinghe and reaffirmed that the United States would continue to explore areas in which its engagement and support can help Sri Lanka to overcome its economic challenges and continue its structural reforms.  

The visit also included meetings with Foreign Affairs Minister Ali Sabry, Power & Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera, Finance State Minister Shehan Semasinghe, Central Bank governor Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe and Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa.  

Kaproth also met with officials of the International Monetary Fund, World Bank, and Asia Development Bank to further communication and coordination in assisting Sri Lanka to deepen its reforms and achieve healthy and sustainable growth.

