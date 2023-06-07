Navy rescues 38 persons stranded on grounded trawler at entrance of Delft Jetty

The Sri Lanka Navy has rescued 38 individuals who were stranded on a grounded trawler at the entrance of Delft Jetty this morning (June 07).

The retrieved trawler was reportedly transporting a shipment of construction materials with 38 persons on board from the Kurikadduwan Jetty at Punguduthivu Island in Jaffna to Delft Island.

The trawler, ‘Kali Ambal 2’, has run aground at the entrance of the Delft Jetty due to the low tide, causing distress among those on board as the vessel started to fill with seawater through openings, the Sri Lanka Navy said.

Responding promptly to a distress call disseminated for assistance, the SLNS Wasabha in the Northern Naval Command had rushed to the scene, and successfully rescued the distressed persons aboard, according to the Sri Lanka Navy.