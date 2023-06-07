Road near Jpura University closed due to protest march

June 7, 2023   03:42 pm

The Soratha Road – the stretch of road from Wijerama Junction to the Sri Jayewardenepura University – has been cordoned off due to a protest march, organized by the Inter-University Students’ Federation (IUSF).

Earlier today, the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court issued an order on 13 individuals including IUSF convenor Madushan Chandrajith, convenor of the Inter-University Bikkhu Federation (IUBF) convenor Ven. Galwewa Siridhamma Thero, as well as Duminda Nagamuwa and Lahiru Weerasekara of the Frontline Socialist Party (FSP), barring them from holding protests that inconvenience the pedestrians and vehicular movement.

The order also prevents the protesters from entering the President’s Office, the President’s House, the Finance Ministry and the Galle Face area, according to the police.

Additionally, the Fort Magistrate’s Court has ordered the respondents not to damage public and private property, and to refrain from displaying any violent conduct that may provoke the public.

