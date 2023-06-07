Sooriyawewa PS Secretary remanded for accepting bribe

June 7, 2023   06:14 pm

The Secretary of the Sooriyawewa Pradheshiya Sabha (PS), who was arrested for soliciting a bribe of Rs. 50,000, has been remanded until 20 June. 

He was ordered to be held in remand custody by the Hambantota Magistrate’s Court. 

The suspect was arrested by officers of Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) while accepting a bribe of Rs. 50,000 in order to issue a cheque of Rs. 2.4 million to an individual who had paid the relevant amount as a ‘tax’ for his marketplace in Sooriyawewa. 

As the fee had been paid at a time during which COVID-19 virus remained a concern, the individual had asked that a cheque be issued under his name for Rs. 2.4 million, for which, in return, the PS Secretary had demanded Rs. 50,000. 

The suspect was remanded after he was produced before the Hambantota Magistrate’s Court today, Police said.

