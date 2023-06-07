Sri Lankas official reserve assets increase by 26.2% in May

Sri Lankas official reserve assets increase by 26.2% in May

June 7, 2023   08:14 pm

Sri Lanka’s official reserve assets stood at USD 3,483 million in May 2023, according to the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

This indicates an increase of 26.2% from the official reserve asset figure of USD 2,761 million in April 2023.

However, the current official reserve assets include a swap facility from People’s Bank of China, to the tune of USD 1.4 billion, which is subject to conditionalities on usability, the CBSL said.

