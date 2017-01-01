Back to Top


Harsha claims some politicians don’t even pay taxes

November 26, 2016  09:42 pm

Deputy Minister Harsha de Silva says that all MPs - including himself – irrespective of political party placed their signature that the Governor of the Central Bank was directly responsible for the controversial Central Bank bond deal and that suitable legal action should be instigated against him.
 
“The more you lie the heavier it gets. If you steal it is heavy. Will you get caught today or tomorrow? Two lies are needed to cover up one lie.”
 
“But if you live truthfully, who do you have to fear?” he said speaking at an event in Colombo today (26).
 
The deputy minister said that he recently asked a certain politician whether he had filled out the form to pay his taxes by November 30. 
 
“He asked me ‘what form?’ and whether I am paying taxes. I asked him ‘why don’t you pay taxes?’.”
 
“There income is in the millions, they travel about in massive luxury vehicles and live in large palace-like homes. But they say they don’t pay taxes,” he said.
 
“They don’t even know that taxes have to be paid by November 30.”  

 

