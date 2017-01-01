Five dead after train hits car at Pothupitiya

<SCRIPT language='JavaScript1.1' SRC="https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/adj/N7534.283884.ADADERANA/B9105082.133172759;abr=!ie;sz=650x100;click=;ord=[timestamp];dc_lat=;dc_rdid=;tag_for_child_directed_treatment=?"> </SCRIPT> <NOSCRIPT> <A HREF="https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/jump/N7534.283884.ADADERANA/B9105082.133172759;abr=!ie4;abr=!ie5;sz=650x100;ord=[timestamp]?"> <IMG SRC="https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/ad/N7534.283884.ADADERANA/B9105082.133172759;abr=!ie4;abr=!ie5;sz=650x100;ord=[timestamp];dc_lat=;dc_rdid=;tag_for_child_directed_treatment=?" BORDER=0 WIDTH=650 HEIGHT=100 ALT="Advertisement"></A> </NOSCRIPT>

Five persons were killed after a train collided with a car at a railway crossing in Pothupitiya, Wadduwa.

Police said that a train traveling from Galle to Colombo Fort had hit the car at around 3.30pm today (27) inthe Molligoda area.

The incident had reportedly taken place at an unprotected railway crossing.

The deceased are all males aged 60, 49, 53, 45 and 43 while they were traveling in the car.

The remain have been placed at the mortuary of the Panadura Hospital while the postmortem examinations are to be performed tomorrow (28).