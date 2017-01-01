Back to Top


23 arrested for begging in Kataragama sacred site

23 arrested for begging in Kataragama sacred site

November 27, 2016  06:30 pm

Twenty-three individuals including fifteen children have been arrested for begging in the Kataragama sacred site.

The arrests were made during an operation carried out by police officers and officials from the Kataragama divisional secretariat. 

Police said that the arrested children included 9 girls and 6 boys while 8 adults including women were arrested for deploying those children to beg.  

The arrested suspects will be produced at the Tissamaharama Magistrate’s Court. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

MOST VIEWED VIDEO STORIES