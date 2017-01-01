23 arrested for begging in Kataragama sacred site

<SCRIPT language='JavaScript1.1' SRC="https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/adj/N7534.283884.ADADERANA/B9105082.133172759;abr=!ie;sz=650x100;click=;ord=[timestamp];dc_lat=;dc_rdid=;tag_for_child_directed_treatment=?"> </SCRIPT> <NOSCRIPT> <A HREF="https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/jump/N7534.283884.ADADERANA/B9105082.133172759;abr=!ie4;abr=!ie5;sz=650x100;ord=[timestamp]?"> <IMG SRC="https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/ad/N7534.283884.ADADERANA/B9105082.133172759;abr=!ie4;abr=!ie5;sz=650x100;ord=[timestamp];dc_lat=;dc_rdid=;tag_for_child_directed_treatment=?" BORDER=0 WIDTH=650 HEIGHT=100 ALT="Advertisement"></A> </NOSCRIPT>

Twenty-three individuals including fifteen children have been arrested for begging in the Kataragama sacred site.

The arrests were made during an operation carried out by police officers and officials from the Kataragama divisional secretariat.

Police said that the arrested children included 9 girls and 6 boys while 8 adults including women were arrested for deploying those children to beg.

The arrested suspects will be produced at the Tissamaharama Magistrate’s Court.