A worker at the Bogala Graphite mine has been killed due to a mine collapse, a spokesperson said.



The mine is also temporarily closed until preliminary police investigations end, the CEO of the Bogala Graphite PLC told Ada Derana.



The man has died upon his admission to the Karawanella Base hospital, it was reported. His remains are deposited at the same hospital pending an autopsy.



The incident occurred at around 6.30 pm last afternoon, according to police.