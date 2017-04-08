Two Sri Lankans caught smuggling US dollars out of Mumbai airport

-

Two Sri Lankans have been caught by the customs department from Mumbai airport while they were trying to smuggle out US dollars to Colombo.



On examination by the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) officers, two Sri Lankan nationals Aathil Abdul Jabbar and Mohammed Ramzan were found carrying foreign currency notes of 31,000 USD while departing to Colombo by Jet Airways flight.



Officials said the currency was cleverly concealed in pockets of three trousers which were kept in their hand bags.



The officers seized the currency under provisions of the Customs Act, 1962 read with Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 and Foreign Exchange Management (Export and Import of currency) Regulations, 2015.



Further investigation is in progress. Since the beginning of this month, AIU has seized foreign currency worth about Rs 80 lakh on the departure side of Chatrapati Shivaji International Airport, Mumbai, which were being illegally smuggled out of the country.



-India Today

-Agencies