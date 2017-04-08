New Constitution would bring a federal solution - NFF

- By Admin

President Maithripala Sirisena is likely faking the fact that he maintains an anti-UNP policy, the National Freedom Front (NFF) charged on Sunday.



NFF Deputy Leader Jayantha Samaraweera expressed this view while speaking to reporters at a press conference held in Colombo.



Samaraweera underlined that the government members are eyeing to being a part of a ‘drama’ in order to establish a federal country, sell country’s resources and to revoke the civil rights of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa.



The President is also a part of this, but he is faking that he keeps an anti-Ranil and anti-UNP policy, he said.



Samaraweera went on to say the move to appoint a Commission of Inquiry (CoI) to probe the controversial bond sale came in a bid to drag the investigation for as long as possible, but not to charge the offenders.



Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is behind the drafting of the new Constitution and the whole country is aware that it is going to be a Federal Constitution, he added.