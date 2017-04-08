Gampaha state employees to strike over Ranjan’s remarks

- By admin

The state employees of the Gampaha district will resort to a strike on Monday in protest against remarks made by Deputy Minister Ranjan Ramanayake on the Divisional Secretariat of Divulapitiya, it was reported.



This came after the Social Empowerment and Welfare Deputy Minister had slammed the District Secretariat using strong words over an issue regarding illegal sand mining in Akaragama area.



However, Ramanayake has also stressed that he is ready to apologize from the District Secretariat under several terms. The Deputy Minister has also charged that UPFA MP Indika Anuruddha and his family members are also allegedly involved in illegal sand mining in Akaragama.



“I repeatedly challenge Anuruddha to sue me. I have enough evidence to prove that,” he said.