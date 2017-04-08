Back to Top


3 killed, 34 hurt after two accidents in Kalmunei, Inamaluwa

January 30, 2017  10:03 am

- By admin

Fifteen persons were injured after a speeding private bus veered off the road in Inamaluwa on Monday.


The accident occurred on Dambula-Habarana road, police said.


Four of 15 persons are in a critical condition and they are receiving treatments at the Dambula hospital.


The driver of the bus has been arrested following the incident.


Meanwhile, in another accident, three children were killed and 19 others injured after their van collided head on with a bus on Ampara-Batticaloa road last evening. The injured persons have been admitted to the Kalmunei  hospital for treatments.

