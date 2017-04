- By admin

Two youths have gone missing while bathing in sea off Uppuveli, police said.



The police believe the youths have drowned in the sea and a search operation is underway to locate the bodies, an official said.



The missing youths, 25 and 28-year-old, have been identified as residents of Selvanayagapuram, Trincomalee.



The search operation is still underway with assistance from the Navy and residents of the area, it was reported.