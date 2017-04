Governor of Riyadh receives Ambassador of Sri Lanka - Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Riyadh Region, received in Riyadh today Sri Lankan Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed Azmi Thassim.

During the meeting, they exchanged cordial talks and discussed issues of common interest, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

-Agencies

