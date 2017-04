- By admin

An individual has been arrested with a kilo of cocaine in his possession on Monday, police said.



The suspect was nabbed during a raid carried out by the Police Narcotics Bureau in Mahalwarawa, Kottawa.



An investigation is underway to locate another suspect who fled the scene at the time of the raid, an official said.



The suspect will be produced before the Magistrate this afternoon, and he will be further questioned under a detention order, police added.