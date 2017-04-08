AITSU says its trade union activist is missing

- By admin

A trade union activist of the All Island Telecom Services Union (AITSU) is missing since 28 January, its President Nimantha Wijesuriya says.



He made the observation while speaking at a press conference held in Colombo on Monday.



Wijesuriya went on to say they could not locate the whereabouts of AITSU’s Deputy President who was last reportedly seen riding a motorbike to his house in Pannipitiya. “The IGP, President and the Prime Minister have also been informed about this,” he said.



Sri Lanka Telecom (SLT) Manpower workers also resorted to a protest as they had not received a proper response regarding demands to provide permanent employment on 25 January.



Wijesuriya also slammed the ‘dictatorship’ of the administration of the SLT, though the Minister has already issued a directive to address their issues.