Back to Top


Sri Lanka grieves over terrorist attack in Canada

Sri Lanka grieves over terrorist attack in Canada

January 30, 2017  05:23 pm

- By admin

The government has expressed condolences to Canada over terrorist attack on a mosque in Quebec city killing six and wounding at least eight.


“Sri Lanka grieves with Canada for the victims of the terrorist attack in Quebec and condemns all forms of terrorism,”  Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Mahishini Colonne said in a in a twitter post on Monday.


Gunmen attacked a suburban Quebec City mosque as worshipers were finishing their prayers Sunday night, killing six and wounding at least eight. According to foreign media reports this attack appears to be the first mass shooting at an Islamic house of worship in North America.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

MOST VIEWED VIDEO STORIES