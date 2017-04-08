Sri Lanka grieves over terrorist attack in Canada

- By admin

The government has expressed condolences to Canada over terrorist attack on a mosque in Quebec city killing six and wounding at least eight.



“Sri Lanka grieves with Canada for the victims of the terrorist attack in Quebec and condemns all forms of terrorism,” Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Mahishini Colonne said in a in a twitter post on Monday.



Gunmen attacked a suburban Quebec City mosque as worshipers were finishing their prayers Sunday night, killing six and wounding at least eight. According to foreign media reports this attack appears to be the first mass shooting at an Islamic house of worship in North America.