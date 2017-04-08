Thewarapperuma forcibly declares open maternal clinic centre in Panadura

- By Admin

A newly built clinic building for maternal and child health in Totawatta area in Panadura was forcibly declared open by Deputy Minister Palitha Thewarapperuma on Monday, Ada Derana reporter said.



The clinic building had not been used though its construction tasks were concluded some nine months ago, it was reported.



A group of people and the Deputy Minister who had arrived at the Panadura Divisional Secretariat office had questioned the Divisional Secretariat for reasons not to declare it open, it was reported.



However, Thewarapperuma had later forcibly opened the building for public use after breaking the padlocks of its main entrance, reporter said.