Back to Top

Tharanga to lead Sri Lanka in ODI series, uncapped duo called up

Tharanga to lead Sri Lanka in ODI series, uncapped duo called up

January 24, 2017  09:51 pm

Bookmark and Share

Upul Tharanga will captain Sri Lanka in the one-day international series against South Africa in the absence of Angelo Mathews and the tourists have called up uncapped duo Lahiru Madushanka and Sandun Weerakkody. 

Sri Lanka revealed on Monday that Mathews will miss the Twenty20 series decider against the Proteas in Cape Town on Wednesday to return home for the birth of his first child. 

The all-rounder also sustained a hamstring injury while guiding his side to victory in the second T20 and will play no part in the five ODIs, so Tharanga takes over as skipper. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

MOST VIEWED VIDEO STORIES