Proteas ask Sri Lanka to bat in 1st ODI

South Africa won the toss and decided to bowl in the first one-day international against Sri Lanka at St George’s Park on Saturday.

With a strong westerly wind blowing across the ground, South Africa captain AB de Villiers said he hoped to take advantage of possible early life in a pitch with patches of green grass.

Sri Lanka gave a first international cap to opening batsman Sandun Weerakkody and included leg-break bowler Jeffrey Vandersay, a late addition to their squad.

Vandersay and Lahiru Kumara replaced Seekkuge Prasanna and Isuru Udana, although Kumara was not in Saturday’s starting line-up.

South Africa were without fast bowling discovery Lungi Ngidi, who was ruled out of the series after suffering a hip injury during the third and final Twenty20 international in Cape Town on Wednesday.

Allrounder Chris Morris, recovered from an ankle injury, was included in the South Africa side for his first international match since last June.

SOUTH AFRICA: Q de Kock (wk), HM Amla, F du Plessis, AB de Villiers (capt), JP Duminy, DA Miller, CH Morris, WD Parnell, AL Phehlukwayo, K Rabada, Imran Tahir

SRI LANKA: N Dickwella, DS Weerakkody, BKG Mendis, LD Chandimal (wk), WU Tharanga (capt), DM de Silva, DAS Gunaratne, KMDN Kulasekara, JDF Vandersay, RAS Lakmal, PADLR Sandakan