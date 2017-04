Wayne Parnell and Imran Tahir ripped through the Sri Lankan batting line up the visitor’s were skittled out for 181 runs in the first one-day international (ODI) against South Africa at Port Elizabeth.

Kusal Mendis top scored for the Lankans with 62 runs which included 10 boundaries, however Parnell and Tahir picked up three wickets each to restrict the visitor’s to a low score on Saturday.