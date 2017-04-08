Sri Lanka wins Tri-Nations Under-19 Tournament

Sri Lanka under-19 cricket team beat South Africa under-19 by 77 runs at Boland Park in Paarl on Saturday in the final match for the 2016/17 Tri-Nations Under-19 Tournament.

The third inclusion of the tournament was Zimbabwe U19.

After playing a total of six games each in the tri-round robin matches of the U19 Tri-Nations Tournament, South Africa won five with their solitude loss coming against Zimbabwe in a shockingly below-par performance, losing by five wickets on January 19th.

South Africa topped the log, with Sri Lanka placing second and Zimbabwe third – with the top two (South Africa and Sri Lanka) contending it out one last time in the final on Saturday, 28th January.