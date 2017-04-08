Eve Online becomes free for first time

-

For 13 years fans have needed a subscription, but its latest update, called Accession, is changing all of that.

Players will be able to sign-up without paying the monthly subscription fee, currently £9.99.

Developers hope it will attract more players in an industry dominated by free games.

If you haven’t heard of it think thousands of gamers in different solar systems, spending a lot of money in the process.

“It’s internet spaceships!” says Rowan Hawke, a long time veteran of the game.

“It’s got anywhere between 15,000 to 30,000 people online at any given time.

“It involves you coming along in your ship [and] being part of the universe economically - so building things, or fighting other players.”

It can get expensive too. A recent virtual war caused more than $300,000 of damage.

Until now Eve gamers could only take part in a 14-day trial before eventually having to pay.

Rowan thinks the changes will have a massive effect.

“It’s going to give people a lot longer to really immerse themselves in the universe and find more people like-minded like them.

It will still cost you to upgrade your ship or use certain skills.

In an online post, the game’s developers said: “With the interconnected nature of the game comes vulnerability.

“We knew that if the floodgates were opened in the wrong way, we could see anything from server meltdowns to the collapse of the Eve economy.”