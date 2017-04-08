Game Award Winners – Overwatch Wins Game of the Year

Back to Top
December 2, 2016 01:38 pm
With the conclusion of the Game Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, we saw more than 20 awards handed out to deserving studios, games, and people. With so many large games nominated across the categories, alongside many Indie games, the award winners can truly stand out as successes. We also saw the honoring of esports, with awards for best player, game, and team.
The big winner of the night was Overwatch, pulling in 4 awards, including best Multiplayer and Game of the Year.
Finally receiving his much deserved award, Hideo Kojima was handed the award for Industry Icon.
The full list of winners is below.
GAME OF THE YEAR
Overwatch (Blizzard)
BEST GAME DIRECTION
Blizzard (for Overwatch)
BEST NARRATIVE
Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (Naughty Dog/SIE)
BEST ART DIRECTION
Inside (Playdead)
BEST MUSIC/SOUND DESIGN
Doom (id/Bethesda)
BEST PERFORMANCE
Nolan North as Nathan Drake, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
GAMES FOR IMPACT
That Dragon, Cancer (Numinous Games)
BEST INDEPENDENT GAME
Inside (Playdead)
BEST MOBILE/HANDHELD
Pokemon Go (Niantic)
BEST VR GAME
Rez Infinite (Enhance Games)
BEST ACTION GAME
Doom (id Software/Bethesda Softworks)
BEST ACTION/ADVENTURE GAME
Dishonored 2 (Arkane Studios/Bethesda Softworks)
BEST RPG
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Blood and Wine (CD Projekt RED)
BEST FIGHTING GAME
Street Fighter V (Capcom)
BEST STRATEGY GAME
Civilization VI (Firaxis Games/2K)
BEST FAMILY GAME
Pokemon Go (Niantic)
BEST SPORTS/RACING
Forza Horizon 3 (Playground Games/Microsoft Studios)
BEST MULTIPLAYER
Overwatch (Blizzard)
MOST ANTICIPATED GAME
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo)