Game Award Winners – Overwatch Wins Game of the Year

-

With the conclusion of the Game Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, we saw more than 20 awards handed out to deserving studios, games, and people. With so many large games nominated across the categories, alongside many Indie games, the award winners can truly stand out as successes. We also saw the honoring of esports, with awards for best player, game, and team.

The big winner of the night was Overwatch, pulling in 4 awards, including best Multiplayer and Game of the Year.

Finally receiving his much deserved award, Hideo Kojima was handed the award for Industry Icon.

The full list of winners is below.

GAME OF THE YEAR

Overwatch (Blizzard)

BEST GAME DIRECTION

Blizzard (for Overwatch)

BEST NARRATIVE

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (Naughty Dog/SIE)

BEST ART DIRECTION

Inside (Playdead)

BEST MUSIC/SOUND DESIGN

Doom (id/Bethesda)

BEST PERFORMANCE

Nolan North as Nathan Drake, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

GAMES FOR IMPACT

That Dragon, Cancer (Numinous Games)

BEST INDEPENDENT GAME

Inside (Playdead)

BEST MOBILE/HANDHELD

Pokemon Go (Niantic)

BEST VR GAME

Rez Infinite (Enhance Games)

BEST ACTION GAME

Doom (id Software/Bethesda Softworks)

BEST ACTION/ADVENTURE GAME

Dishonored 2 (Arkane Studios/Bethesda Softworks)

BEST RPG

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Blood and Wine (CD Projekt RED)

BEST FIGHTING GAME

Street Fighter V (Capcom)

BEST STRATEGY GAME

Civilization VI (Firaxis Games/2K)

BEST FAMILY GAME

Pokemon Go (Niantic)

BEST SPORTS/RACING

Forza Horizon 3 (Playground Games/Microsoft Studios)

BEST MULTIPLAYER

Overwatch (Blizzard)

MOST ANTICIPATED GAME

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo)