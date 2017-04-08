First Look: Google WiFi Router

-

Google’s new wireless router arrives in stores today. Like the eero and Luma routers, the Google WiFi router is sold in a pack of three units that link together to create what’s called a “mesh network,” blanketing your home in WiFi. But, at $300 a pack, it’s a bargain, at least compared with the $400 Luma and the $500 eero systems.

Netgear launched an Orbi two-pack (a router and one satellite unit) in August for $400. So pricewise, Google WiFi beats that one, too.

But how does the Google WiFi router stack up against its three rivals? Well, to answer that question, I decided to take Google Wifi home to my Brooklyn apartment for a trial run.

Let me begin by addressing the big privacy question. Google states clearly that the Google WiFi router system and the mobile app that accompanies it “do not track the websites you visit or collect the content of any traffic on your network.”

The device also works in concert with the OnHub router that Google released in 2015, linking as a satellite via Google WiFi’s mobile app.

And, yes, if you’d prefer not to buy the Google WiFi router three-pack, you can purchase the routers individually for $129 a piece.

Source: Consumer Reports