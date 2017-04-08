‘Pokémon Go’ is now officially live in Sri Lanka

-

People in India, Sri Lanka and other South Asian countries can now go berserk over catching Pokémon characters in their neighbourhoods.

Pokémon Go mobile game is now available for download in India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. The app is available for Android smartphones and iPhones.

The official availability in these regions means more Pokéstops and Gyms, places where you find Pokemon characters will be available in local area.

“To our Trainers in India - we appreciate your patience during the last few months while we worked on bringing Pokémon GO to your country,” the developers of the game, Niantic, wrote in a blogpost. “The Niantic team had to resolve a few administrative challenges before launching in order to ensure we could provide the best experience possible.”

For India, Niantic partnered with local carrier Reliance Jio. To make their collaboration more visible, Reliance Digital outlets in the country will serve as Pokéstops. If you’re not a Reliance Jio subscriber, you can still enjoy the game. Though, you will probably have to pay for data, unlike Reliance Jio subscribers.

Even when Pokémon Go wasn’t officially available in India, sightings of people running looking at their phones in public places wasn’t rare.

And much like other places, it created some sort of controversy in India as well. A Gujarat-based resident went to the court earlier this year alleging that the augmented-reality game was hurting the sentiment of people by showing eggs in religious places such as temples.

Source: Mashable