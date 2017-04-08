Crytek to receive $500m investment from Turkish gov

-

Crytek have had a turbulent year, but with the news that Turkish government will be investing a massive $500 million into the German developer, something Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım announced on December 24, without naming Crytek.

PM Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım did say that three brothers living in Germany, “who own a leading company in the gaming sector, were planning to invest in Turkey during his speech at the “Turkey’s 500 Large Service Exporters” ceremony”, according to reports.

The three brothers in question are Cevat, Avni, and Faruk Yerli - who founded Crytek in 1999.

The company spread into Istanbul, Budapest, Kiev, Seoul, Shanghai, and Sofia, but closed 5 of them just days ago.

Crytek recently said the closures were so that it could refocus on its core strengths, developing innovating games and the technology that drives them.

Just recently, Cloud Imperium Games - the developer of Star Citizen, announced their shift away from CryEngine to Amazon’s Lumberyard technology - which is based on CryEngine.

Source: Tweak Town