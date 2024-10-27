Three cops interdicted for assaulting two youths in Pamunugama

Three police officers attached to the Pamunugama Police Station have been interdicted over the incident of allegedly assaulting two youths in the Pamunugama area in Wattala.

A tense situation was reported near the Pamunugama Police Station last night as a group of local residents had protested in front of the station claiming that two youths arrested by its officers were brutally assaulted.

On Sunday (20), two individuals were arrested on suspicion of breaking into a house in the Bopitiya area of Pamunugama and stealing a gold necklace.

They were arrested while at their workplace in Seeduwa.

The arrested youths, aged 20 and 24, are residents of Pamunugama and Seththapaduwa areas.

However, the parents and the villagers accuse the police officers of brutally assaulting these two youths, while asserting that the young men were not involved in the theft.

Later, with the intervention of the OIC of Dungalpitiya Police Station, the assaulted individuals were admitted to the Ragama Teaching Hospital.

With the assurance given by the Dungalpitiya OIC that justice would be served regarding the incident, the group had later dispersed.