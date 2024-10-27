Elpitiya PS Election begins

Elpitiya PS Election begins

October 26, 2024   08:18 am

The Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha Election has commenced at 7:00 a.m. today (26), with eight recognized political parties and an independent group competing to elect 29 members.

A total of 55,643 voters are eligible to cast their votes at 48 polling centers and the polling will be held according to the 2018 voter registration list, the Election Commission announced.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Election Commission R.M.A.L. Rathnayake stated that voting for the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha election will be held from 7.00 a.m. to 4.00 p.m. today (26), with all necessary security measures in place.

Additionally, the Executive Director of People’s Action for Free & Fair Elections (PAFFREL) Rohana Hettiarachchi, stated that they will deploy their officials for monitoring at all the polling stations during the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha Election.

