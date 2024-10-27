After wave of airstrikes, Israel says its retaliation against Iran is complete

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that it has completed a series of airstrikes against Iranian military sites, termed “Days of Repentance,” in response to ongoing attacks from Iran, including a significant missile barrage on October 1.

The operation involved dozens of Israeli aircraft, including fighter jets and refuelers, targeting military installations across various regions in Iran, approximately 1,600 kilometers from Israel. These strikes were executed in multiple waves over several hours, focusing on air defense systems and ballistic missile manufacturing sites linked to recent Iranian attacks on Israel.

Meanwhile, Iran says its air defense system successfully countered Israel’s attacks with “limited damage” caused to some locations. In a statement, the Iranian forces stated that Israel attacked military targets in the provinces of Tehran, Khuzestan and Ilam.

Military targets in Iran: US and Israeli officials said that three waves of multiple explosions are reported in the capital and at nearby military bases over more than two hours, highlighting Iran’s air defenses, news agency Reuters reported.

IDF has released an image of Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi commanding the strikes on Iran from the Israeli Air Force’s command center, with the chief of the IAF, Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar. Meanwhile, the local media in Iran has stated that there were no fires or explosions reported at the oil refinery south of Tehran, news agency Agence France Presse reported.

Additionally, a spokesperson for Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization said flights on all routes have been cancelled until further notice, the country’s state news agency IRNA reports.

Source: The Indian Express

—Agencies