Elpitiya PS Election: Voter turnout as at 10am

October 26, 2024   12:43 pm

The voter turnout for the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha Election, which commenced across 48 centers at 7:00 a.m. today (26), has been reported as 25 percent as of 10:00 a.m., according to Galle District Returning Officer W.A. Dharmasiri.

He also mentioned that counting of votes will commence at the respective centers after voting ends at 4:00 p.m.

A total of 55,643 voters are eligible to cast their votes at 48 polling centers and the polling is being held according to the 2018 voter registration list, according to the Election Commission.

