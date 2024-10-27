A vehicle reportedly belonging to former Member of Parliament Lohan Ratwatte has been involved in an accident at the Dangahamula Junction along the Padeniya-Anuradhapura road, within the Wariyapola Police Division.

Following the accident, a heated altercation had reportedly occurred between local residents and the occupants of the vehicle.

The disagreement soon escalated into a physical altercation, with both parties involved in a scuffle.

Adding to the tension, local residents alleged that multiple weapons were found inside the vehicle, further heightening concerns and drawing the attention of law enforcement.

Wariyapola Police are currently investigating the incident.