Money cannot buy our opposition  Dilith Jayaweera

October 26, 2024   02:07 pm

Leader of the ‘Sarvajana Balaya’ alliance and Gampaha District parliamentary candidate, entrepreneur Dilith Jayaweera says that there is no strategy in the program presented by the current government.

He made these remarks while addressing a business community meeting held last afternoon (25) in Ganemulla.

“I pointed out to the current President that there is no strategy for any of the programs he proposes. Now he is making history as the person who borrowed the most in the shortest period of time in Sri Lanka.”

“We are suggesting to the people to give us the opposition. Let Anura Kumara go on like that. Money cannot buy our opposition,” he added.

