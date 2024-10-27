CEB proposes 6% electricity tariff revision for December

CEB proposes 6% electricity tariff revision for December

October 26, 2024   02:14 pm

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has submitted its proposal for a possible tariff revision in December to the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL), marking the third quarterly review for the year. 

According to the PUCSL, the upcoming electricity tariff adjustment is expected to be a modest increase, anticipated at 6% across all sectors. 

PUCSL Director of Corporate Communications Jayanath Herath noted that a reduction ranging from 4% to 11% had initially been considered, but the current proposal suggests a moderate 6% adjustment. 

The proposed changes are currently under review by PUCSL. 

Following this, the proposal will undergo a public consultation phase before a final decision is made. Should the commission require additional modifications, the Electricity Board will receive feedback on Monday for further action, he added.

This marks the third adjustment of electricity tariffs this year. The first revision in March resulted in a 21.9% revision for all segments, followed by a 22.5% reduction in July.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

SJB vows to reduce taxes if granted a parliamentary majority (English)

SJB vows to reduce taxes if granted a parliamentary majority (English)

SJB vows to reduce taxes if granted a parliamentary majority (English)

Elpitiya PS Election concludes with over 60% voter turnout (English)

Elpitiya PS Election concludes with over 60% voter turnout (English)

Next review of Sri Lanka's IMF program will be delayed - CBSL Governor (English)

Next review of Sri Lanka's IMF program will be delayed - CBSL Governor (English)

''We will set an example as the opposition'' - Dilith Jayaweera (English)

''We will set an example as the opposition'' - Dilith Jayaweera (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Traditional politicians will not contest this general election - Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Traditional politicians will not contest this general election - Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Traditional politicians will not contest this general election - Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Traditional politicians will not contest this general election - Dilith Jayaweera (English)