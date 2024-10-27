CEB proposes 6% electricity tariff revision for December

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has submitted its proposal for a possible tariff revision in December to the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL), marking the third quarterly review for the year.

According to the PUCSL, the upcoming electricity tariff adjustment is expected to be a modest increase, anticipated at 6% across all sectors.

PUCSL Director of Corporate Communications Jayanath Herath noted that a reduction ranging from 4% to 11% had initially been considered, but the current proposal suggests a moderate 6% adjustment.

The proposed changes are currently under review by PUCSL.

Following this, the proposal will undergo a public consultation phase before a final decision is made. Should the commission require additional modifications, the Electricity Board will receive feedback on Monday for further action, he added.

This marks the third adjustment of electricity tariffs this year. The first revision in March resulted in a 21.9% revision for all segments, followed by a 22.5% reduction in July.