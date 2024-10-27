Elpitiya PS Election concludes with over 50% voter turnout

The Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha Election concluded today (26) at 4.00 p.m., with a reported voter turnout of 63% at close of polling at 4:00 p.m., according to Galle District Returning Officer W.A. Dharmasiri.

In a statement, Dharmasiri confirmed that the vote-counting process would begin at the respective polling stations at around 4:30 p.m., ensuring a prompt and efficient tallying of the ballots.

He further noted that the polling activities proceeded peacefully, with no reported incidents.