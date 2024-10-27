Elpitiya PS Election concludes with over 50% voter turnout

Elpitiya PS Election concludes with over 50% voter turnout

October 26, 2024   04:37 pm

The Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha Election concluded today (26) at 4.00 p.m., with a reported voter turnout of 63% at close of polling at 4:00 p.m., according to Galle District Returning Officer W.A. Dharmasiri. 

In a statement, Dharmasiri confirmed that the vote-counting process would begin at the respective polling stations at around 4:30 p.m., ensuring a prompt and efficient tallying of the ballots. 

He further noted that the polling activities proceeded peacefully, with no reported incidents.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

SJB vows to reduce taxes if granted a parliamentary majority (English)

SJB vows to reduce taxes if granted a parliamentary majority (English)

SJB vows to reduce taxes if granted a parliamentary majority (English)

Elpitiya PS Election concludes with over 60% voter turnout (English)

Elpitiya PS Election concludes with over 60% voter turnout (English)

Next review of Sri Lanka's IMF program will be delayed - CBSL Governor (English)

Next review of Sri Lanka's IMF program will be delayed - CBSL Governor (English)

''We will set an example as the opposition'' - Dilith Jayaweera (English)

''We will set an example as the opposition'' - Dilith Jayaweera (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Traditional politicians will not contest this general election - Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Traditional politicians will not contest this general election - Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Traditional politicians will not contest this general election - Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Traditional politicians will not contest this general election - Dilith Jayaweera (English)