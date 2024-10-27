NPP tops Elpitiya PS Election

The results of the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha Election was released last night, with the National People’s Power (NPP) coming out on top.

The NPP obtained a total of 17,295 votes, securing 15 seats.

The number of votes and seats obtained by the parties are as follows:

National People’s Power (NPP) - 17,295(15 seats)

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB)- 7,924 (6 seats)

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) - 3,597 (3 Seats)

People’s Alliance - 2,612(2 Seats)

Independent Group - 2,568(2 Seats)

The People’s United Freedom Alliance (PUFA) - 1,350(1 Seat)

People’s Party- 521(1 Seat)