NPP tops Elpitiya PS Election

October 27, 2024   09:13 am

The results of the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha Election was released last night, with the National People’s Power (NPP) coming out on top.

The NPP obtained a total of 17,295 votes, securing 15 seats. 

The number of votes and seats obtained by the parties are as follows:

National People’s Power (NPP) - 17,295(15 seats)

 Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB)- 7,924 (6 seats) 

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) - 3,597 (3 Seats) 

People’s Alliance - 2,612(2 Seats)

Independent Group - 2,568(2 Seats) 

The People’s United Freedom Alliance  (PUFA)  - 1,350(1 Seat)

People’s Party- 521(1 Seat)

