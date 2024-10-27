Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island

The Department of Meteorology says showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Galle, Matara and Mannar districts.

Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the other areas of the island during the evening or night, it added.

Strong winds of about 40 kmph can be expected at times over Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee and Hambantota districts.