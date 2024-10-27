Train services on Northern Line to resume tomorrow

The train services from Colombo Fort to Kankasanturai which was halted for months owing to the maintenance and development activities will resume starting tomorrow, October 28, the Department of Railways has announced.

This development follows the successful completion of modernization work along the railway stretch between Mahawa and Anuradhapura, enhancing connectivity and convenience for passengers traveling to the northern regions of the country.

In light of the renewed operations, the Railway Department urges the public to exercise caution at railway crossings. With trains now running on the Northern Railway, it is essential for everyone to prioritize safety and adhere to all crossing regulations, as per the department.

The statement issued by the Railway Department regarding the manner in which trains will be operational on the Northern Line is as follows;