2024 General Election: Distribution of official polling cards begins

October 27, 2024   10:42 am

The Postal Department announced that the distribution of official polling cards for the upcoming parliamentary elections will begin today (Oct 27). 

Deputy Postmaster General Rajitha Ranasinghe stated that deliveries will be carried out to households nationwide and are expected to continue until November 7.

While most districts will see distribution efforts starting today, the official election notices for the Colombo District have yet to be received by the department. As a result, distribution within Colombo will be temporarily delayed, according to the Department of Posts.

To ensure timely delivery, a dedicated distribution day has been scheduled for Sunday, November 3, when postal services will operate from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., allowing for special efforts to reach households with election notices.

